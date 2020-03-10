VIDACANN RELEASING SEVERAL NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING MIDNIGHT 1:1 VAPES, LATEST STRAIN FROM

Republished with permission from Cannabis News Florida

VidaCann, one of the largest and most advanced providers of medical cannabis in Florida, continues to roll out new products for patients across the state, including the highly-anticipated release of the acclaimed Midnight strain from global cannabis pioneer Tikun Olam. Midnight 1:1 Vapes will be available in stores and via delivery on Friday, February 21st. Midnight is a sativa dominant hybrid that balances a near 1:1 ratio of 8-12% THC to 9-14% CBD. Earning its name from its distinctive purple leaves, Midnight represents a great option for new and seasoned patients alike. VidaCann is the exclusive provider in the state of Florida of Tikun Olam products; additional Midnight delivery methods will be coming soon.

In addition to the launch of Midnight, VidaCann is releasing new products weekly including Eran Almog Pre-Rolls and Strawberry Cough Vapes, available now, with Pre-Rolls of Mandarin Cookies and Kush Cake coming on Saturday, February 22nd and Tikun Olam’s Or Vapes on Monday, February 24th. For the latest on product launches, follow VidaCann on Facebook @FLgrownFLowned and on Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn @vidacannflorida.

VidaCann is aggressively delivering on its recently announced $25 million expansion of operations with the recent approval from the Department of Health of its latest A.C.E. Facility. Through time-honored organic growing methods coupled with cutting-edge technologies, VidaCann’s A.C.E. (Automated Cultivation Environment) Facilities are state-of-the-art and allow VidaCann to produce superior products harnessing natural sunlight, which provides unique cannabinoid profiles in their genetics and unique terpenes profiles. A.C.E. Facilities are monitored 24-hours a day for temperature, humidity, light, watering, air movement, and plant food, guaranteeing the purest and most effective products.

VidaCann produces more than 30 premium strains and over 200 product SKUS that include flower, tinctures, capsules, topicals, vapes and concentrate syringes. VidaCann is a privately held company, 100% owned and operated by Floridians, for Floridians, committed to providing patients safe, effective and all-natural cannabis products.

VidaCann currently has dispensaries in Bonita Springs, Bradenton, Daytona Beach, Deerfield Beach, Jacksonville, Orlando, Palm Bay, Pensacola, Port Charlotte, St. Petersburg, Tallahassee, Tampa and West Palm Beach, which includes free delivery statewide. VidaCann is set to open 10 dispensaries in 2020 which includes five locations opening in the next several months in Miami, Lakeland, Cape Coral, Gainesville and a second location in Orlando. The company is projected to have over 35 dispensary locations opened and operating statewide by the end of 2021.