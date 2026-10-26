2026 Ford F-250 built for heavy lifting

The 2026 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW 4×4 Crew Cab is designed for drivers who need more than a conventional pickup can deliver. With a spacious four-door cabin, serious towing capability, available diesel power and four-wheel drive, this heavy-duty truck is equally at home on a demanding worksite, towing a large recreational trailer or traveling long distances with family and equipment.

For one thing, the SRW designation means single rear wheels, with one wheel on each side of the rear axle rather than the dual-wheel arrangement found on some trucks. The SRW configuration offers a practical balance between hauling capability, maneuverability and everyday usability.

Ford lists the 2026 Super Duty XL lineup at a starting manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $45,975, while the XLT starts at $49,175 and the Lariat at $63,035. These are lineup starting prices, not guaranteed prices for a specific Crew Cab 4×4 configuration. Selecting four-wheel drive, a different engine and additional equipment can increase the total considerably. A fully equipped truck can approach or exceed $90,000.

Under the hood, buyers have four engine choices. The standard 6.8-liter gasoline V8 produces 405 horsepower and 445 pound-feet of torque. An available 7.3-liter gasoline V8 increases output to 430 horsepower and 485 pound-feet of torque. Diesel buyers can choose the 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8, rated at 475 horsepower and 1,050 pound-feet of torque, or the high-output diesel, which delivers 500 horsepower and 1,200 pound-feet of torque. All are paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

That high-output diesel is particularly appealing for drivers who regularly tow substantial loads. Its 1,200 pound-feet of torque provides the muscle needed for demanding towing and hauling, although the appropriate engine depends on the trailer, payload, driving conditions and budget.

The Environmental Protection Agency does not require official fuel-economy ratings for heavy-duty trucks such as the F-250 Super Duty. Consequently, there is no official EPA city/highway MPG figure to quote for this configuration. Edmunds reported approximately 14.5 mpg in typical city driving during its testing of a Super Duty equipped with the high-output diesel. That is a real-world observation, not an EPA rating or a guaranteed result for every F-250. Towing, payload, speed, traffic and engine choice can substantially affect consumption.

The bottom line is straightforward: the 2026 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW 4×4 Crew Cab delivers substantial power, flexible engine choices and a comfortable four-door cabin. The smartest purchase is not necessarily the most expensive model, but the one with the right engine, towing equipment and payload capacity for the work ahead. Give the 2026 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW 4×4 Crew Cab a spin and tell me what you think.