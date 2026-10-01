Protecting Florida’s Manatees: Elizabeth Neville & Patrick Rose | The Pillars of the Community

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On The Pillars of the Community, host Harry Gottlieb welcomes Elizabeth Neville, Director of Environmental Law and Policy with Save the Manatee, along with Patrick Rose, Executive Director of Save the Manatee, joining by phone.

They discuss manatee conservation, environmental law and policy, and efforts to protect Florida’s manatees and their habitats.

Tune in for an informative conversation about conservation and the work being done to protect one of Florida’s most recognizable marine animals.

Watch more original programming at CNewsTV.com.