A Farewell to Leadership: South Dade Mayors Reflect on Their Time in Office

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Michael Miller sits down with three South Dade mayors — Tim Meerbott of the Town of Cutler Bay, Karyn Cunningham of Palmetto Bay, and Joe Corradino of the Village of Pinecrest — for a special conversation as they approach the end of their time in office due to term limits.

As they prepare to pass the torch to new leadership, the three mayors reflect on their years of public service, the experiences that shaped their administrations, and the changes they have witnessed throughout their communities. They also look ahead to what comes next — both for themselves and for the municipalities they have served.

🌴 In this conversation, we explore:

– Their journeys into public service and local government

– Memorable moments from their time as mayors

– The challenges and responsibilities of leading a municipality

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This family-owned media company publishes more than a dozen neighborhood publications, magazines, special sections on their websites, newsletters, as well as distributing them in print throughout Miami Dade County from Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Brickell, Coconut Grove, Pinecrest, South Miami, Kendall, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay and Homestead. Each online publication and print editions provide comprehensive coverage of local news, events, business updates, lifestyle features, and local initiatives within its respective community.

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