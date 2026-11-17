Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

On this episode of ABA In MIA, Karelix and Mariam sit down for a conversation about educating children with autism. They discuss the importance of understanding each child’s unique learning needs, creating supportive educational environments, and helping children with autism reach their full potential.

Tune in for an insightful conversation on education, inclusion, and the role of support in every child’s learning journey.

#ABAInMIA #AutismAwareness #AutismEducation #SpecialEducation #ABA