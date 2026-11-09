Albizu Celebrates 60 Years—and Sets Its Sights on 60 More!

CNEWS TVColleges & UniversitiesFara SaxAlbizu Celebrates 60 Years—and Sets Its Sights on 60 More!By Grant Miller, PublisherNovember 9, 2026 Getting your Trinity Audio player ready... Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business Click Here Previous articleWhere to Eat (Dine-In or Take Out) on Thanksgiving in SoFloNext articleSUFRAT MEDITERRANEAN GRILL CELEBRATES SIX YEARS WITH $6 SPECIALS, $200 GIVEAWAY & ANNOUNCES EXPANSIONGGrant Miller, PublisherGrant can be reached at grant@communitynewspapers.comRelated articlesGrant Miller Here: Arbie J. Nickerson & Tanisha Johnbaptiste | American Music Initiative and Leadership MiamiNovember 9, 2026The Empowerment Zone: Ruth Jean, Esq. Jean, Immigration Attorney of Jean Law GroupNovember 9, 2026Honoring Our Heroes: Columbus Celebrates Service, Sacrifice and CountryNovember 9, 2026Localized Miami with Robert Ruano: Nicolle Chirino, Musician, Singer & SongwriterNovember 6, 2026