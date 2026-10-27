Autism Through a Father’s Eyes with Victor Antunez | ABA in MIA

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On this episode of ABA in MIA, hosts Karelix and Mariam welcome Victor Antunez, host of The Autism Dad Show on Miami’s Community Newspapers, for an open and heartfelt conversation about parenting children with autism.

Together, they share personal experiences, discuss the challenges and realities of raising children on the autism spectrum, and explore the unique perspective of being a father navigating the autism journey.

Through honest discussions about parenting, family struggles, and everyday experiences, this episode highlights the importance of understanding, support, and connection within the autism community.

Watch more episodes at CNewsTV.com.

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