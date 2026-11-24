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On this episode of The Michael Miller Show, Michael Miller welcomes Vladimir Perez Popov, founder and president of Time & Harmony Inc., a Miami-based nonprofit dedicated to bringing orchestral music education to children and sharing classical music with the South Florida community.

They highlight Beethoven & Joplin (Narrative Musicale), presented by Time & Harmony and the Grand Piano Series, featuring pianist Konstantin Soukhovetski and fellow musicians. The conversation explores the beauty of classical music, the importance of keeping the arts alive, and the power of music to inspire and bring communities together.