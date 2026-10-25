Big Plays, Bigger Purpose: South Florida PBA’s Domino Tournament

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Competition with a cause! The South Florida Police Benevolent Association joined forces with community partners for a domino tournament on Saturday, October 24, combining a familiar South Florida pastime with an opportunity to give back. Under the theme “Joining Forces for a Good Cause,” the event invited players, families, and supporters to connect around the domino table and support a shared mission.

Competition with a cause! The South Florida Police Benevolent Association joined forces with community partners for a domino tournament on Saturday, October 24, combining a familiar South Florida pastime with an opportunity to give back. Under the theme “Joining Forces for a Good Cause,” the event invited players, families, and supporters to connect around the domino table and support a shared mission.

Instagram: @southfloridapba

#SouthFloridaPBA #DominoTournament #CommunityWithPurpose #SouthFlorida #GivingBack