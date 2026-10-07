Building Stronger Communities Through Affordable Housing | Chamber South

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On this episode of Chamber South, host Lisa Albizu-Vazquez welcomes Steffany Lee and Kimberly Daniels from POAH Communities LLC, along with Felicia Dawson joining by phone, for an important conversation about affordable housing, property management, and the communities they serve.

POAH Communities is the community management arm of Preservation of Affordable Housing (POAH), specializing in the management of affordable, multifamily rental housing.

Tune in for the full conversation and learn more about the work happening to support residents and strengthen communities across South Florida.

#ChamberSouth #AffordableHousing #POAHCommunities #PropertyManagement #CommunityDevelopment #SouthFlorida #Miami