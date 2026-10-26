Business Beyond the Beach | Behind the South Florida Symphony Orchestra

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On this episode of Business Beyond the Beach, Brittnie welcomes Mark Nedin, Development Officer, and Jacqueline Lorber, President and CEO of the South Florida Symphony Orchestra.

Together, they discuss the orchestra’s role in South Florida’s arts and cultural community, the importance of supporting the performing arts, and the leadership and development efforts that help bring world-class music to local audiences.

Discover how the South Florida Symphony Orchestra contributes to the region’s vibrant cultural landscape and continues to inspire communities through music.

Subscribe to Miami Community News for more conversations with the leaders, entrepreneurs, and organizations shaping South Florida.

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