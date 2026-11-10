Business Beyond the Beach: BODYWELLE | The Future of Wellness & Longevity
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Discover BODYWELLE, a premium, physician-led med spa and longevity clinic in South Beach, Miami Beach. Founded and directed by neuroscientist and physician Dr. Alonso Martin, BODYWELLE takes an evidence-based approach to wellness, combining advanced medical aesthetics, body contouring, skincare, and age-management treatments.
Learn how BODYWELLE is redefining the wellness experience through science-driven treatments, personalized care, and a focus on long-term health and measurable results.
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