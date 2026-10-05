Business Beyond the Beach | Nalle Grinda: Founder and Chief of Padel | Padel X

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On this episode of Business Beyond the Beach, Nallé Grinda, Founder and Chief of Padel at Padel X, joins the conversation to discuss entrepreneurship, the growing popularity of padel, and the vision behind building a business around one of the world’s rapidly expanding sports.

Grinda shares his journey with Padel X, his passion for the sport, and his perspective on creating experiences that bring together fitness, competition, business, and community.

🎾 In this episode, we discuss:

– Nallé Grinda’s journey as an entrepreneur

– The vision and inspiration behind Padel X

– The growth and popularity of padel

Tune in for an inspiring conversation—and stay connected for upcoming episodes spotlighting more extraordinary individuals shaping the future beyond the beach.

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