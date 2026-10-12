Business Beyond the Beach | Priscila Hawthorne of The Maximum Life

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🎙 Welcome to the Business Beyond the Beach Talk Show!

The Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce is proud to present Business Beyond the Beach, the exclusive Chamber talk show created in partnership with Miami’s Community Newspapers. This series highlights the stories of Miami Beach Chamber members making an impact beyond the sands of Miami Beach.

Hosted by President & CEO, Brittnie Bassant, each episode features in-depth conversations with the leaders, innovators, and changemakers shaping our vibrant business community.

In this episode, Priscila Hawthorne, Founder & CEO of The Maximum Life, shares her journey to Miami and the personal experiences with healthcare that inspired her to create the company. She introduces The Maximum Life’s approach to preventive and longevity medicine and discusses what it means to think about longevity beyond simply living longer, with a focus on maintaining the ability to move, work, travel, stay independent, and enjoy life. Priscila also explores the role of lifestyle, medical insights, and personalized support in understanding your health before there is a problem, while reflecting on The Maximum Life’s growth as it approaches its anniversary and what’s ahead for the next chapter.

Tune in for an inspiring conversation—and stay connected for upcoming episodes spotlighting more extraordinary individuals shaping the future beyond the beach.

For more shows, visit: www.cnewstv.com

ABOUT US:

For more Miami community news, look no further than Miami Community Newspapers. This Miami online group of newspapers covers a variety of topics about the local community and beyond. Miami’s Community Newspapers offers daily news, online resources, podcasts and other multimedia content to keep readers informed. With topics ranging from local news to community events, Miami’s Community Newspapers is the ideal source for staying up to date with the latest news and happenings in the area.

This family-owned media company publishes more than a dozen neighborhood publications, magazines, special sections on their websites, newsletters, as well as distributing them in print throughout Miami Dade County from Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Brickell, Coconut Grove, Pinecrest, South Miami, Kendall, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay and Homestead. Each online publication and print editions provide comprehensive coverage of local news, events, business updates, lifestyle features, and local initiatives within its respective community.

Additionally, the newspaper has exclusive Miami community podcasts, providing listeners with an in-depth look into Miami’s culture. Whether you’re looking for local Miami news, or podcasts, Miami’s Community Newspapers has you covered. For more information, be sure to check out: https://communitynewspapers.com.

If you have any questions, feel free to email Michael@communitynewspapers.com or Grant@communitynewspapers.com

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