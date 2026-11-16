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On this episode of Business Beyond the Beach, host Brittnie Bassant welcomes Mark Voccola and Dr. Alejandro Del Valle from PrivaMedis Concierge Medicine, a membership-based internal medicine and wellness practice located on the Mount Sinai Medical Center campus in Miami Beach.

They discuss the concierge medicine model, personalized patient care, and how PrivaMedis is helping patients take a more proactive approach to their health and wellness.

Tune in for an inside look at a different approach to healthcare in South Florida!

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