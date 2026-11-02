Business Beyond the Beach: The Miami Foundation & Give Miami Day

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Host Brittnie Bassant sits down with Jocelyn Noya Quintana, Chief Marketing Officer, and Laurel Woloszyn, Philanthropy Director, from The Miami Foundation to discuss their work strengthening the community and the impact of philanthropy across South Florida. They also highlight Give Miami Day, Miami’s biggest annual giving event, and how the community can come together to support local nonprofits and make a difference.