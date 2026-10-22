Casa Familia and Legacy: Dr. Rosemary A. Carrera on Breast Cancer Awareness and 305 Pink Pack

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On this episode of Casa Familia and Legacy, host Alina Nunez welcomes Dr. Rosemary A. Carrera, founder and executive director of 305 Pink Pack. Sharing their personal experiences as breast cancer survivors, Alina and Dr. Carrera discuss breast cancer awareness, the challenges of navigating a diagnosis, and the importance of support, advocacy, and community. Their conversation highlights the work of 305 Pink Pack and the importance of helping individuals and families affected by breast cancer.

Watch more original programming at CNewsTV.com.

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