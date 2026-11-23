Celebrating Film & the Arts in Miami | Michael Miller Show
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Michael Miller welcomes Alberto Sigarroa, Director of Tower Theater, and James Woolley, Executive Director of the Miami Film Festival, for a conversation about the importance of film, the arts, and their impact on South Florida’s cultural community.
They discuss the role of local theaters and film festivals in bringing people together, supporting creativity, and keeping the arts thriving in Miami.