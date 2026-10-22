Christopher Columbus High School Pride Hits the Road!

CNEWS TVGrant MillerChristopher Columbus High School Pride Hits the Road!By Grant Miller, PublisherOctober 22, 2026 Getting your Trinity Audio player ready... Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business Click Here Previous articlePacked House, Powerful Connections: Doral Chamber Expo 2026Next articleVisiting Angels Miami & Del Toro Insurance Join Vanessa Certain for PBA SpotlightGGrant Miller, PublisherGrant can be reached at grant@communitynewspapers.comRelated articlesThe Michael Miller Show: Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava on Leadership and CommunityOctober 22, 2026The Miami Book Hub: J. Adrian Sits Down with Author Arlene SacksOctober 22, 2026Casa Familia and Legacy: Dr. Rosemary A. Carrera on Breast Cancer Awareness and 305 Pink PackOctober 22, 2026Pillars of the Community: Dr. Lerner on the Miami Veterinary FoundationOctober 22, 2026