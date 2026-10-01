Ekrem Ozer on Luxury Home Design & European Style | The Michael Miller Show

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On The Michael Miller Show, Michael Miller welcomes Ekrem Ozer, Founder and CEO of Chiragan.

Located in Coral Gables, Chiragan Home is an upscale luxury boutique and lifestyle destination featuring curated European home goods, fine linens, and artisanal décor. Ekrem discusses his vision for Chiragan and bringing unique luxury design and European-inspired style to South Florida.

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