Empowering Miami’s Youth Through Music | Jamie Sutta of Vocal Youth Miami

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Host Harry Gottlieb welcomes Jamie Sutta, Founder and Executive Director of Vocal Youth Miami, to Pillars of the Community.

Formerly known as The Children’s Voice Chorus, Vocal Youth Miami is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering children and teens throughout Miami-Dade County through vocal music education and performance.

Discover how music builds confidence, encourages creativity, and creates meaningful opportunities for young people while strengthening the community through the arts.