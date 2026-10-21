Episode 4 – Global Citizens in Action — Inside Frank C. Martin K-8 Center

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On this episode of Magnet Pull, we take a closer look at Frank C. Martin K-8 Center and how the school empowers students to become global citizens through education, leadership, and community engagement.

Discover how the school helps students broaden their perspectives, embrace diverse cultures, and develop the skills they need to make a positive impact in their communities and beyond.

Tune in to learn more about the programs and opportunities shaping the next generation of global citizens!

Magnet Pull is a Miami-Dade County Public Schools series shedding light on the district’s magnet programs and the unique educational opportunities they offer.

#MagnetPull #MDCPS #FrankCMartinK8Center #GlobalCitizens #MagnetPrograms #MiamiDadeCountyPublicSchoolsOn this episode of Magnet Pull, we take a closer look at Frank C. Martin K-8 Center and how the school empowers students to become global citizens through education, leadership, and community engagement.

Discover how the school helps students broaden their perspectives, embrace diverse cultures, and develop the skills they need to make a positive impact in their communities and beyond.

Tune in to learn more about the programs and opportunities shaping the next generation of global citizens!

Magnet Pull is a Miami-Dade County Public Schools series shedding light on the district’s magnet programs and the unique educational opportunities they offer.

#MagnetPull #MDCPS #FrankCMartinK8Center #GlobalCitizens #MagnetPrograms #MiamiDadeCountyPublicSchools