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Episode 5 – One School, A World of Possibilities — Inside iPrep Academy l The Magnet Pull

By Community Newspapers
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In Episode 5 of The Magnet Pull, host Jacqueline Basallo, Executive Director of Innovation and Advancement, welcomes Zulaima Sarmiento, Assistant Principal of iPrep Academy, and Mateo Acero, an iPrep Academy student.

Together, they explore what makes iPrep Academy a unique and innovative learning environment, highlighting its educational approach, student experiences, and opportunities for academic and personal growth. From the perspective of both school leadership and students, this episode offers an inside look at how iPrep Academy inspires creativity, encourages excellence, and prepares the next generation for success.

Tune in to The Magnet Pull to discover how magnet programs are opening doors and creating a world of possibilities for students across Miami-Dade County!

📺 Watch more episodes at CNewsTV.com.

#TheMagnetPull #iPrepAcademy #MagnetPrograms #MiamiDadeSchools #StudentSuccess #MiamiCommunityNews

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