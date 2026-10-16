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FRI, OCT 16, 2026MIAMI, FL84°
Dining & EntertainmentEvent VideosKendall Gazette

Westminster Christian School’s Future Journalists Take a Bite Out of History at Arbetter’s Hot Dogs!

By Emilie Gonzalez
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Students from Westminster Christian School stepped out of the classroom and into the community for a visit to Arbetter’s Hot Dogs. The future journalists explored a beloved local food spot, experienced its unique atmosphere, and discovered a story worth sharing. Through this visit, students practiced seeing everyday places through a journalist’s lens, turning a simple hot dog stop into an opportunity to learn, observe, and report.

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Emilie Gonzalez

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