Gabriel Rubio on Community Support & Mental Health Services at JCS | The Community Voice

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On The Community Voice, host Fara Sax welcomes Gabriel Rubio, Clinical Supervisor of the Contact Center at Jewish Community Services of South Florida (JCS).

Gabriel discusses the importance of connecting individuals and families with compassionate support and community resources. Since 1920, JCS has provided social services across Miami-Dade County, helping people stay healthy, independent, and productive through comprehensive programs and community partnerships.

Watch more original programming at CNewsTV.com.