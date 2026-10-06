Get Your Life With Dr. Carolyn: Jot St. Clair on Creativity, Community & Entrepreneurship

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On this episode of Get Your Life With Dr. Carolyn, Dr. Carolyn sits down with Jot St. Clair, founder of o-Space, a highly rated Black- and women-owned coworking and creative content studio.

They talk about entrepreneurship, creativity, community, and creating spaces where people can connect, collaborate, and bring their ideas to life.

🎙️ Tune in for an inspiring conversation on building community and making space for creativity!