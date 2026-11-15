Getting Personal With Tatiana Gabriela – The Alegre Show

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On this episode of The Alegre Show, host Karina Alegre sits down with Puerto Rican model and creative Tatiana Gabriela for an intimate, fun, and unfiltered conversation about life beyond the spotlight.

From her childhood and close relationship with her grandparents to her journey in modeling, music, and film, Tatiana shares the experiences that have shaped her into the woman she is today. The two explore her Puerto Rican roots, her unforgettable experience appearing in Bad Bunny’s “BAILE INoLVIDABLE” music video, and her passion for everything from cinema to anime.

The conversation also takes a deeper turn as Tatiana opens up about navigating public perception, protecting her peace, and finding happiness on her own terms. Plus, expect plenty of laughs, relatable Latina moments, skincare secrets, and a fun round of rapid-fire questions!

Beyond the cameras, the headlines, and the expectations, get to know Tatiana Gabriela for who she truly is.