GKBA Today: Carlos Ribero sits with Susan Dean & Maria Martin of Amazon Hub Delivery

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📦 On this episode of GKBA Today, host Carlos Ribero welcomes Susan Dean and Maria Martin of Amazon Hub Delivery for a conversation about business growth, entrepreneurship, and new opportunities for local businesses.

Amazon Hub Delivery is a program that partners with existing small businesses to deliver packages within their communities, providing an opportunity to generate additional revenue while using their existing business operations.

Susan and Maria join Carlos to explore how the program works, what business owners should know about participating, and how partnerships with larger organizations can create opportunities for small businesses throughout South Florida.

For more information, go to: amazon.com/hubdelivery

For more information, go to: greaterkendall.com

For more information, go to: nextmediadigital.com

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For more Miami community news, look no further than Miami Community Newspapers. This Miami online group of newspapers covers a variety of topics about the local community and beyond. Miami’s Community Newspapers offers daily news, online resources, podcasts and other multimedia content to keep readers informed. With topics ranging from local news to community events, Miami’s Community Newspapers is the ideal source for staying up to date with the latest news and happenings in the area.

This family-owned media company publishes more than a dozen neighborhood publications, magazines, special sections on their websites, newsletters, as well as distributing them in print throughout Miami Dade County from Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Brickell, Coconut Grove, Pinecrest, South Miami, Kendall, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay and Homestead. Each online publication and print editions provide comprehensive coverage of local news, events, business updates, lifestyle features, and local initiatives within its respective community.

Additionally, the newspaper has exclusive Miami community podcasts, providing listeners with an in-depth look into Miami’s culture. Whether you’re looking for local Miami news, or podcasts, Miami’s Community Newspapers has you covered. For more information, be sure to check out: https://communitynewspapers.com.

If you have any questions, feel free to email Michael@communitynewspapers.com or Grant@communitynewspapers.com

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