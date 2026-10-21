Gloria’s Gab LIVE! Gloria Burns talks with Julie Robison of SDWVA on the Alliance’s Legacy Book

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On this episode of Gloria’s Gab LIVE!, host Gloria Burns welcomes Julie Robison of South Dade Women Veterans Alliance. (SDWVA) for a special conversation about the organization and its upcoming Legacy Book Launch.

Julie shares insight into the inspiration behind the legacy book, the importance of documenting and preserving the organization’s history, and how the project celebrates the people, stories, and contributions that have shaped SDWVA over the years.

For more information, visit: https://www.sdwva.org

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