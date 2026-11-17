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On this episode of Gloria’s Gab Live, Gloria welcomes Nicole Tugg and Michael Green from the Junior Orange Bowl for a conversation about one of South Florida’s most celebrated youth organizations.

Founded in 1948 and based in Coral Gables, the Junior Orange Bowl is a nonprofit organization that brings together thousands of young people from around the world through an annual international festival featuring athletic, artistic, and academic events.

With participants from more than 75 countries, the organization continues to inspire young leaders, celebrate talent, and create opportunities for the next generation.

Tune in to learn more about its mission, community impact, and the exciting work happening through the Junior Orange Bowl!

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