Have It All: Najahe Sherman, CBS Miami News Anchor

🎙️ On this episode of Have It All, hosted by MCN host, we welcome Najahe Sherman, anchor of the number one midday newscast at CBS Miami, for an engaging conversation on resilience, community journalism, and the pursuit of a meaningful, well-lived life. From starting out in a small Iowa market to riding out a Category 5 hurricane on air, Najahe opens up about the hard work behind the headlines and what it truly means to show up for your community.

That overnight success, as it appears, was 20 years in the making… nothing happens overnight.

It’s not about how much time, it’s more about the quality of time… really making that time count.

🎙️ In this episode, we discuss:

– Starting at the bottom and building a career in journalism

– Community service and Miami Proud storytelling

– Reporting live through Hurricane Ian

– Resilience, perseverance, and doing hard things

– Balancing family, marriage, and a demanding career

– The changing landscape of media and news

Don’t miss this inspiring conversation and stay tuned for future episodes featuring more changemakers and leaders shaping our community.

For more shows, visit: www.cnewstv.com

ABOUT US: For more Miami community news, look no further than Miami Community Newspapers. This Miami online group of newspapers covers a variety of topics about the local community and beyond. Miami’s Community Newspapers offers daily news, online resources, podcasts and other multimedia content to keep readers informed. With topics ranging from local news to community events, Miami’s Community Newspapers is the ideal source for staying up to date with the latest news and happenings in the area. This family-owned media company publishes more than a dozen neighborhood publications, magazines, special sections on their websites, newsletters, as well as distributing them in print throughout Miami Dade County from Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Brickell, Coconut Grove, Pinecrest, South Miami, Kendall, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay and Homestead. Each online publication and print editions provide comprehensive coverage of local news, events, business updates, lifestyle features, and local initiatives within its respective community. Additionally, the newspaper has exclusive Miami community podcasts, providing listeners with an in-depth look into Miami’s culture. Whether you’re looking for local Miami news, or podcasts, Miami’s Community Newspapers has you covered. For more information, be sure to check out: https://communitynewspapers.com . If you have any questions, feel free to email Michael@communitynewspapers.com or Grant@communitynewspapers.com