Hispanic Women Making Moves: Miami Gala Celebrates Leadership & Impact

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The Cámara de Comercio de Mujeres en Estados Unidos celebrated its second anniversary gala on Friday, October 2, at the Rusty Pelican in Miami, honoring Hispanic Women’s Day.

The evening spotlighted women’s contributions to business and community leadership through awards, networking, and cultural performances—a celebration of the entrepreneurs and leaders helping shape South Florida’s future. 🚀✨

Connect with the leaders driving impact and celebrating empowerment across our community!

#HispanicWomensDay #MiamiWomenInBusiness #LeadershipAndImpact #SouthFloridaLeaders #CamaraDeComercioDeMujeres