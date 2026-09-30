In The Know: Reginald Penn, Attorney at Osborne, Francis & Pettis

🎙️ On this episode of In The Know, hosted by Willard Shepard, we welcome Reginald Penn, a personal injury and medical malpractice attorney with Osborne, Francis & Pettis and a member of the Florida Bar’s Young Lawyers Division, for an engaging conversation on the journey from South Florida to Central Florida, the growing role of technology in the law, and mentoring the next generation of attorneys. Broadcasting from Orlando, they explore how young lawyers are reshaping the practice while keeping the human touch at the center.

AI should, if anything, be your first step. Human touch should be your last step.

One of my life goals has always been to leave this world better than I got it.

⚖️ In this episode, we discuss:

– Reginald’s path from North Miami to Orlando and FAMU Law

– Practicing personal injury and medical malpractice law

– How AI and legal technology are reshaping the profession

– Using e-discovery and deposition tools to work smarter

– Setting guardrails: AI as a first step, human review as the last

– Mentorship and inspiring the next generation of young lawyers

Don’t miss this insightful conversation and stay tuned for future episodes that keep you up to speed on legal technology and the people shaping our legal world.

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