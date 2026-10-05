In the Pink Podcast | Rosemary of 305Pink Pack Provides Resources for Those Affected by Cancer

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Welcome to the very first episode of In the Pink 💗

Phia shares the story behind In the Pink, the organization they founded after their mom’s breast cancer diagnosis, and why education and awareness—especially for young people—matter.

🎀 On this episode of In the Pink Podcast, Rosemary of 305 Pink Pack joins the conversation to discuss the organization’s work providing resources, assistance, and support to individuals and families affected by cancer.

Rosemary shares the mission behind 305 Pink Pack, the importance of helping patients manage the challenges that can accompany a cancer diagnosis, and how community support can make a meaningful difference throughout a patient’s journey.

💕 In this episode, we discuss:

– The mission and work of 305 Pink Pack

– Resources available to individuals affected by cancer

– Supporting patients throughout their cancer journey

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For more Miami community news, look no further than Miami Community Newspapers. This Miami online group of newspapers covers a variety of topics about the local community and beyond. Miami’s Community Newspapers offers daily news, online resources, podcasts and other multimedia content to keep readers informed. With topics ranging from local news to community events, Miami’s Community Newspapers is the ideal source for staying up to date with the latest news and happenings in the area.

This family-owned media company publishes more than a dozen neighborhood publications, magazines, special sections on their websites, newsletters, as well as distributing them in print throughout Miami Dade County from Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Brickell, Coconut Grove, Pinecrest, South Miami, Kendall, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay and Homestead. Each online publication and print editions provide comprehensive coverage of local news, events, business updates, lifestyle features, and local initiatives within its respective community.

Additionally, the newspaper has exclusive Miami community podcasts, providing listeners with an in-depth look into Miami’s culture. Whether you’re looking for local Miami news, or podcasts, Miami’s Community Newspapers has you covered. For more information, be sure to check out: https://communitynewspapers.com.

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