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On this episode of More Than a Woman, host Genavieve sits down with The Honorable Tarlika Nunez-Navarro, Dean and Professor of Law at St. Thomas University College of Law.

Dean Nunez-Navarro discusses her leadership and the remarkable growth of the law school, including record enrollment, its highest July bar passage rate in history, and a 17-position rise in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Schools rankings.

The conversation also highlights the success of the school’s advocacy programs and the importance of leadership, academic excellence, and empowering the next generation of legal professionals.

Watch the full conversation on More Than a Woman!