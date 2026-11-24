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What happens after prostate cancer treatment? In a candid conversation on Miami’s Community Newspapers, host Michael Miller joins guests Carlos Ribero, Chip Black and Bill Duquette to discuss diagnosis, treatment and the physical and emotional realities of life afterward.

Drawing on their personal experiences, the men explore PSA testing, prostatectomy, radiation, hormone therapy and second opinions. They also speak openly about subjects that can be difficult to discuss: incontinence, catheter use, erectile dysfunction, changes in intimacy and the impact of a diagnosis on partners and families.

PSA Testing and the Road to Diagnosis

Carlos describes discovering an elevated PSA after several years without blood work. Bill and Chip recall how changes in their PSA readings led to further evaluation. Their stories touch on MRI scans, biopsies and the anxiety of waiting for answers.

The conversation also explores seeking another medical opinion, asking questions and finding clinicians each man felt comfortable trusting with his care.

Recovery After Prostate Cancer Treatment

The panel’s discussion extends beyond treatment decisions to the challenges of recovery. The men share personal accounts of surgery, radiation and hormone therapy, along with the side effects and adjustments they experienced.

Michael reflects on his own diagnosis, treatment and subsequent complications, connecting those experiences to his book, What Comes After Survival. Throughout the conversation, the panel returns to a central theme: recovery involves more than completing treatment.

Intimacy, Relationships and Open Conversations

Changes in intimacy and the emotional effects of a diagnosis are part of the discussion. The men describe how prostate cancer affected their lives and relationships, while recognizing different ways of coping.

They emphasize communicating with loved ones, bringing questions to care teams and connecting with other men who understand the experience. The conversation also highlights the need for accessible support groups and opportunities for survivors to speak with one another.

“Men don’t talk about it.” “It’s a matter of awareness.” “It’s all the stuff that comes after.”

Prostate Cancer Support Resources

Contact each organization directly to confirm current meeting schedules, registration requirements and eligibility.

Baptist Health — Cancer Support Group for Men

A published Baptist Health schedule lists meetings on the fourth Monday of the month at 5 p.m. Contact Ezequiel Kuperman at 786-527-8092 or EzequielK@BaptistHealth.net to confirm current arrangements. Visit baptisthealth.net.

ZERO Prostate Cancer

Explore local and virtual support groups, online communities and peer support through ZERO Prostate Cancer’s online peer support resources.

Fresh Start — Prostate Cancer Support, Fort Lauderdale

ZERO’s directory lists meetings on the third Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at Osswald Park, 2220 NW 21st Avenue, Fort Lauderdale. Families and partners are welcome. Call 954-854-3106 to confirm details. Find the group through ZERO’s support group directory.

Memorial Cancer Institute

Call 954-265-4325 for information about support groups and registration. Visit Memorial’s classes and support groups page.

Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

Call Cancer Support Services at 305-243-4129 to ask about available programs and current meeting information. Visit umiamihealth.org.

American Cancer Society

Cancer information and support are available 24 hours a day, every day, at 1-800-227-2345. Visit the American Cancer Society.

Connect With Michael Miller

Have a story to share or want to talk to Michael?

Text: 786-543-3872

Email: michael@cnews.net

What Comes After Survival by Michael Miller

Purchase Michael’s book, What Comes After Survival:

For more community stories and interviews, visit Miami’s Community Newspapers.