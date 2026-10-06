Lo Que Callan Los Hombres: Johan Blanco Arquitecto y Maestro de Yoga

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Guest: Johan Blanco

arquitecto y maestro de yoga

@arqui_yogi

Language: Spanish

En Exclusiva

Lo que callan los hombres

Edición especial: Johan Blanco — 30 días para volver a respirar

En esta edición especial de Lo que callan los hombres, Carlos Anaya @cafecitoespiritual conversa con Johan Blanco @arqui_yogi, arquitecto venezolano y maestro de yoga que pasó aproximadamente 30 días bajo custodia migratoria. Una conversación íntima sobre lo que ocurre por dentro cuando un hombre pierde temporalmente su libertad: el miedo, la incertidumbre, la necesidad de sostenerse y el descubrimiento de que también puede ayudar a otros. La entrevista recorrerá la vida de Johan como venezolano, arquitecto y maestro de yoga, sin reducirlo a su detención.

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