Lo Que Callan Los Hombres: Julián Bello: Detective de la Moda | Belleza, Deseo y Secretos

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Julián Bello: Detective de la moda

@julianhairstudio

Sinopsis

Julián Bello es conocido como el “detective de la moda” @julianhairstudio

un experto capaz de transformar una imagen, anticipar tendencias y trabajar con grandes celebridades. Pero detrás del glamour, las cámaras y las alfombras rojas existe un hombre que también ha conocido los sacrificios del éxito, la búsqueda de identidad y los secretos que aparecen cuando el deseo se enfrenta a las apariencias. En este episodio de Lo que callan los hombres, Julián habla de belleza, autoestima, masculinidad y relaciones. También aborda, sin revelar nombres, las experiencias que ha vivido con hombres que públicamente proyectan una vida heterosexual, pero que en privado exploran sentimientos y deseos que todavía no se atreven a reconocer. Una conversación provocadora y humana sobre las diferencias entre lo que somos, lo que mostramos y aquello que todavía callamos.

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