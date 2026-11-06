Localized Miami with Robert Ruano: Nicolle Chirino, Musician, Singer & Songwriter

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🎶 On this episode of Localized Miami, host Robert Ruano welcomes Nicolle Chirino, musician, singer, and songwriter, for a conversation about her musical journey, creativity, and connection to Miami’s vibrant cultural landscape.

Nicolle shares her experiences as an artist, the inspiration behind her music, and what it means to develop her own voice as a singer and songwriter. She and Robert also explore the influence of Miami’s diverse culture on creativity and the experiences that have shaped her path in music.

🎙️ Localized Miami, hosted by Robert Ruano, brings viewers conversations with the artists, historians, civic leaders, business professionals, cultural figures, and community voices whose experiences help tell the story of Miami and shape its future.

📺 Watch now and subscribe to Miami’s Community Newspapers for more conversations about the people, issues, and organizations shaping South Florida.

For more shows, visit: www.cnewstv.com

ABOUT US:

For more Miami community news, look no further than Miami Community Newspapers. This Miami online group of newspapers covers a variety of topics about the local community and beyond. Miami’s Community Newspapers offers daily news, online resources, podcasts and other multimedia content to keep readers informed. With topics ranging from local news to community events, Miami’s Community Newspapers is the ideal source for staying up to date with the latest news and happenings in the area.

This family-owned media company publishes more than a dozen neighborhood publications, magazines, special sections on their websites, newsletters, as well as distributing them in print throughout Miami Dade County from Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Brickell, Coconut Grove, Pinecrest, South Miami, Kendall, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay and Homestead. Each online publication and print editions provide comprehensive coverage of local news, events, business updates, lifestyle features, and local initiatives within its respective community.

Additionally, the newspaper has exclusive Miami community podcasts, providing listeners with an in-depth look into Miami’s culture. Whether you’re looking for local Miami news, or podcasts, Miami’s Community Newspapers has you covered. For more information, be sure to check out: https://communitynewspapers.com.

If you have any questions, feel free to email Michael@communitynewspapers.com or Grant@communitynewspapers.com

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