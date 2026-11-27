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🏛️ On this episode of Localized Miami, host Robert Ruano welcomes Miami-Dade County Commissioner Roberto J. Gonzalez, who represents District 11, for a conversation about local government, community priorities, and the issues affecting residents of West Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade County’s current records confirm Gonzalez as the District 11 commissioner. Miami-Dade County

Commissioner Gonzalez discusses his work on the County Commission and his focus on quality-of-life issues affecting District 11. His district includes communities such as Country Walk, Kendale Lakes, Bent Tree, Lake of the Meadow, and The Hammocks. Miami-Dade County

🌴 In this episode, we discuss:

– Commissioner Roberto Gonzalez’s path to public service

– Representing Miami-Dade County’s District 11

– Issues and priorities affecting West Kendall and surrounding communities

📺 Watch now and subscribe to Miami’s Community Newspapers for more conversations about the people, issues, and organizations shaping South Florida.

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