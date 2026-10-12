Magnet Pull Episode 3 | Inside the Iovine and Young Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship

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🎓💡 How do ideas become real-world impact? On Episode 3 of Magnet Pull, host Jacqueline explores the Iovine and Young Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Miami Edison Senior High School!

Joining the conversation are Christopher Pardo, Principal of Miami Edison SHS, and students Ryan Pierre and Michecarli Thomas, sharing insights into innovative learning, entrepreneurship, and the opportunities available through M-DCPS magnet programs.

✨ Discover how students are turning creativity into opportunity and preparing for the future!

🎥 Watch now and explore the possibilities of magnet education.

#MagnetPull #MDCPS #MiamiDadeSchools #Innovation #Entrepreneurship #MagnetPrograms #MiamiEdisonSHS #MiamiCommunityNews