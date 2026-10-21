Margaret Brenan Correoso: Running for Pancreatic Cancer Awareness

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On this episode of The Michael Miller Show, Michael Miller welcomes Margaret Brenan Correoso, who is running the Boston Marathon to raise $25,000 for Project Purple in honor of her father. She shares his lasting impact on the Pinecrest community and discusses pancreatic cancer awareness, groundbreaking research, and the importance of funding treatment and supporting patients.

💜 Support Margaret’s Fundraising Goal: https://www.givengain.com/project/margaret-raising-funds-for-project-purple-131811

#TheMichaelMillerShow #ProjectPurple #PancreaticCancerAwareness #BostonMarathon