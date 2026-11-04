Miami Celebrates 25 Years of the NOVO Awards!

CNEWS TVCommunity Newspapers (Miami-Dade)Grant MillerMiami Celebrates 25 Years of the NOVO Awards!By Grant Miller, PublisherNovember 4, 2026 Getting your Trinity Audio player ready... Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business Click Here Previous articlePinecrest Bakery Comes to Miami Springs!Next articleThe Voice of South Florida: Laura Domínguez, Miami Beach CommissionerGGrant Miller, PublisherGrant can be reached at grant@communitynewspapers.comRelated articlesThe Voice of South Florida: Laura Domínguez, Miami Beach CommissionerNovember 4, 2026More Than a Woman | Building Success in South Florida Real Estate with Isael PrietoNovember 4, 2026Gloria’s Gab LIVE: Christina Llado, Cognitive Care Zone of IBCCESNovember 3, 2026What Men Don’t Tell | Lo Que Callan Los Hombres: Ruben Alejandro Garcia, “Astro Sherlock”November 3, 2026