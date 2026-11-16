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On this episode of Miami’s Community Newspapers en Español, host Álvaro Zabaleta, Chief Communications Officer for Miccosukee Casino & Resort, sits down with Tomás Regalado, Miami-Dade County Property Appraiser.

They discuss the role of the Property Appraiser’s Office, property assessments, the local real estate landscape, and important information impacting Miami-Dade County residents and property owners.

Tune in for an informative conversation about the issues and updates that matter to our community.

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