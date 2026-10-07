NAACP Podcast Ep. 16| Bonita Jones-Peabody Candidate for Circuit Court Judge | 11th Judicial Circuit

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

On Episode 16 of the NAACP Podcast, Bonita Jones-Peabody, candidate for Circuit Court Judge in Florida’s 11th Judicial Circuit, Group 69, joins the conversation to discuss her legal career, experience in public service, and candidacy for the bench. Florida’s official candidate tracking system lists Jones-Peabody as a qualified candidate for Group 69 in the 2026 General Election.

Jones-Peabody brings more than 35 years of legal experience to the race, including experience as an assistant public defender and work across criminal, civil, family, juvenile, probate, and other areas of law.

⚖️ In this episode, we discuss:

– Bonita Jones-Peabody’s legal career and professional background

– Her decision to run for Circuit Court Judge

– Her experience in criminal and civil law

ABOUT US:

For more Miami community news, look no further than Miami Community Newspapers. This Miami online group of newspapers covers a variety of topics about the local community and beyond. Miami’s Community Newspapers offers daily news, online resources, podcasts and other multimedia content to keep readers informed. With topics ranging from local news to community events, Miami’s Community Newspapers is the ideal source for staying up to date with the latest news and happenings in the area.

This family-owned media company publishes more than a dozen neighborhood publications, magazines, special sections on their websites, newsletters, as well as distributing them in print throughout Miami Dade County from Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Brickell, Coconut Grove, Pinecrest, South Miami, Kendall, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay and Homestead. Each online publication and print editions provide comprehensive coverage of local news, events, business updates, lifestyle features, and local initiatives within its respective community.

Additionally, the newspaper has exclusive Miami community podcasts, providing listeners with an in-depth look into Miami’s culture. Whether you’re looking for local Miami news, or podcasts, Miami’s Community Newspapers has you covered. For more information, be sure to check out: https://communitynewspapers.com.

If you have any questions, feel free to email Michael@communitynewspapers.com or Grant@communitynewspapers.com

#thatscommunitynews #communitynewspapers #miamidade #miamidadecounty #thatscommunity #miamicommunitynews #coralgables #palmettobay #southmiami #doral #aventura #pinecrest #kendall #broward #biscaynebay