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We welcomed students from Monsignor Edward Pace High School to the studio for a special show! The students had the opportunity to step behind the microphone, share their voices, and experience the world of broadcasting and media firsthand.

Founded in 1961, Monsignor Edward Pace High School in Miami Gardens prepares students for success through academics, leadership, and community involvement.

A fun opportunity to showcase the next generation of storytellers, communicators, and media talent!

#PaceHighSchool #MonsignorEdwardPace #StudentSpotlight #FutureBroadcasters #MiamiCommunity #CommunityNewspapers