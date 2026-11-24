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Host Harry Gottlieb welcomes Patricia Sánchez Abril to Pillars of the Community. A Miami native and first-generation Cuban American, Patricia is a Harvard-educated attorney, legal scholar, and academic leader. In February 2026, she made history as the first Hispanic woman to serve as Dean of the University of Miami School of Law.

Hear about her journey, leadership, and accomplishments in the legal and academic fields.