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TUES, OCT 27, 2026MIAMI, FL75°
CNEWS TVFitness Together

Pilates, Wellness & Healthy Living with Andrea Mitchell | Get Your Life

By Community Newspapers
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On this episode of Get Your Life, host Dr. Carolyn welcomes Andrea Mitchell, Pilates instructor and wellness professional at The Sultry Core, for a conversation about fitness, wellness, and the importance of prioritizing physical and mental well-being.

Discover how Pilates can support strength, flexibility, balance, and a healthier lifestyle while learning more about Andrea’s passion for helping others embrace wellness.

Tune in for an inspiring conversation about movement, self-care, and taking steps toward a healthier you!

Watch more episodes at CNewsTV.com.

#GetYourLife #DrCarolyn #AndreaMitchell #Pilates #TheSultryCore #HealthAndWellness #MiamiCommunityNews

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