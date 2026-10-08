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FRI, OCT 9, 2026MIAMI, FL88°
Arts & CultureCNEWS TV

Pillars of the Community: Angela & Rodney Royal, Founders of One R.O.Y.A.L Foundation

By Community Newspapers
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On this episode of Pillars of the Community, host Harry welcomes Angela Royal and Rodney Royal, founders of the One R.O.Y.A.L Foundation, for a conversation about community impact, leadership, and making a difference in the lives of others.

Join us as they share their journey, the mission behind their foundation, and their commitment to creating positive change in the community.

✨ Tune in to hear how dedicated community leaders are working to inspire, empower, and uplift others.

👍 Like, comment, and subscribe for more inspiring conversations with the people making a difference in our community!

#PillarsOfTheCommunity #OneROYALFoundation #CommunityLeadership #CommunityImpact #MakingADifference #MiamiCommunityNews

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