Pillars of the Community: Caiti Waks on Protecting Our Oceans | Harry Gottlieb

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On this episode of Pillars of the Community, host Harry Gottlieb welcomes Caiti Waks, Co-Founder and President of Debris Free Oceans. Together, they discuss the importance of protecting our oceans, reducing marine debris, and promoting environmental sustainability. Learn how community involvement and individual action can help create cleaner oceans and a healthier planet for future generations.

Watch more original programming at CNewsTV.com.